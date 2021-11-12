Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €681.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €782.67 ($920.78).

Shares of KER stock opened at €658.60 ($774.82) on Thursday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €649.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €699.64.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

