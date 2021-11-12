Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 103.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661,064 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 1.1% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $115,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $57,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

