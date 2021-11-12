Kevin A. Plank Sells 263,340 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UA opened at $21.14 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $55,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.