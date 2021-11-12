KeyCorp Comments on MGM Resorts International’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $1,650,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 507.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 76.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.