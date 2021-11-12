KeyCorp Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $75.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.
Shares of SEAS opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $70.48.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
