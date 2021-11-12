KeyCorp Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $75.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.