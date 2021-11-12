KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Federal Signal stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

