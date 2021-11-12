Kin (KIN) Trading 12.6% Higher This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $185.83 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,263,327.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79472045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00077494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,424,832,865 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

