Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$225.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$225.67.
KXS stock opened at C$208.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$210.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$169.95. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,907.62.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.
