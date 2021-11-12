Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$225.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS stock opened at C$208.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$210.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$169.95. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,907.62.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,448.49. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Insiders sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110 in the last ninety days.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.