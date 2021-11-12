Kind Ads Token Trading Up 48.6% This Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $111,248.24 and $59.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00052885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00224948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

