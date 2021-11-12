Kineko Market Cap Hits $5.50 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $98,793.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,276,918.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79438244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00070684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00097751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.87 or 0.07218690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,550.91 or 0.99278680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.