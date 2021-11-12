Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

KINS traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

