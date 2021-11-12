Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,198 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

