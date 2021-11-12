Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

