Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

