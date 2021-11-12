Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,272,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

