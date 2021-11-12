Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake by 182.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,997,000 after purchasing an additional 213,869 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 41,131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $369.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.72.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total transaction of $3,649,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,663 shares of company stock valued at $322,397,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

