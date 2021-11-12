Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

