Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.53. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 4,431 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,303 shares of company stock valued at $357,913. Company insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

