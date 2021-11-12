Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.53. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 4,431 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.
In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,303 shares of company stock valued at $357,913. Company insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
