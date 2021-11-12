Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNTE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

