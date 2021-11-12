Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.