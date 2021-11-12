Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

