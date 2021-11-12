Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given a C$8.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) received a C$8.50 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

TSE:GUD traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.86. The stock has a market cap of C$648.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,140.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,900 shares of company stock worth $123,188.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

