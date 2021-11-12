Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,957. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 266,930 shares of company stock worth $24,617,976 and sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kodiak Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Kodiak Sciences worth $25,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

