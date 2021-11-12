Kohl’s Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

KSS opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

