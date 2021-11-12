Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €31.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

