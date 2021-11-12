Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADRNY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
