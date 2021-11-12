Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADRNY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.