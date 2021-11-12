Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

KOS stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.