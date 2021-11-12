Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 5,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

