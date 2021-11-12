Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.50 ($108.82).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €97.65 ($114.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.84 and its 200 day moving average is €82.44. Krones has a 1 year low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($117.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

