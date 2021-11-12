KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

KPLUY stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.03.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

