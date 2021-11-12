Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $607.63 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.12.

About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.