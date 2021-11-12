Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of KRUS stock traded up $12.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.41. 1,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,890. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $642.42 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

