Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $15.11 on Friday, reaching $69.61. 2,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $663.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.