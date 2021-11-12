Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 61.78%.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSF. Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Laird Superfood stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 1,424.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Laird Superfood worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.