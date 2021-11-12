Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

NYSE IFF opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average is $145.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

