Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,698 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

