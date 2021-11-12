Lambda Trading Down 8.8% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00220800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00090332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,693,615 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

