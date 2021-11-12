Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Acquires £50,038.80 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Sally Williams bought 9,660 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,038.80 ($65,376.01).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 522.50 ($6.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 585.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 627.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 766 ($10.01).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

