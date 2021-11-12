Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $163.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.