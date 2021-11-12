Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $163.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.06.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

