Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LDSCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

