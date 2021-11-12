Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.70 million.Lantheus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.44. 356,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lantheus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

