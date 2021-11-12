LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of LNXSF opened at $64.64 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

