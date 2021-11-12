Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Lowered to C$191.00 at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$191.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

LAS.A opened at C$174.27 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$158.37 and a twelve month high of C$199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$177.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

