Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.22.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,036. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.