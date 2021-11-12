Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 26,338 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 451.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

