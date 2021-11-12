Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 29,889 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12,773.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.