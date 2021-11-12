Leelyn Smith LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

