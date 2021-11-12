Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

