Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 441 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $643.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $628.66 and a 200 day moving average of $590.92. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.