LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LZ. Bank of America started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.38. 18,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

